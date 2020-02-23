Papa John's Rolls Out Jalapeno Poppers

(Photo: Papa John's)

Amidst some shenanigans from founder John Schnatter — ahem, like falsely claiming he ate 40 pizzas in 30 days — Papa John's is looking to spice up its appetizers menu. If your local Papa John's hasn't gotten jalapeño poopers just quite yet, you might want to check back soon as the pizza chain introduces the classic appetizers to participating locations across the country.

Papa John's jalapeño poppers are a slightly fresh take on the go-to treat for many. Instead of a stuffed pepper that's breaded and deep-friend, the pizza chain's take involves dough that rolled up with jalapeños and cream cheese. The roll's then cut into eight separate rolls and baked, giving you the crispy exterior with a soft, gooey interior.

The pricing on the new side begins at $5.99 and is relatively healthy — Papa John's says each roll includes just 60 calories.

After resigning his post from the company he founded in 1984, Schnatter held a sit-down interview with WDRB where he claimed "a day of reckoning" would come for the company's directors that forced his ousting — a decision they made after the former chief executive admitted to using a racial slur in a meeting. In the WDRB interview, Schantter claimed he once "had" at least 40 pizzas in 30 days from the chain since he parted ways from the company.

"I've had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days, and it's not the same pizza. It's not the same product. It just doesn't taste as good," Schnatter said. The interview in question went on to become a viral meme, which eventually grew to the point it forced Schantter to clarify his comments.

Earlier this month, Schnatter joined Ethan and Hila Klein on their wildly-popular H3 Podcast, where he revealed he didn't eat the 40 pizzas. Rather, he "had" the pizzas and "inspected" them. Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions, eh?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!