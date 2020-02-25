Kraft Is Making Dijon Ketchup and It Won't Even Cost You a Million Dollars

For nearly thirty years, we've all been led to believe if we wanted to get our hands on dijon ketchup, it'd cost us at least a million dollars. The fabled condiment burst onto the scene in the Barenaked Ladies' "If I Had $1,000,000" in 1992 and now, some 27 years later, Kraft Dinner is making dijon ketchup a reality. After teasing a collaboration with Barenaked Ladies frontman Steven Page for the past week, the Canadian brand of the macaroni and cheese dinner announced Tuesday they've finally perfected the formula of the treat.

There's only one catch: it's a super limited product. Kraft announced between now and this Saturday, they'll be dishing out just 15 bottles of the legendary substance. To enter in the contest, all you have to do is follow and participate on the brand's various social media accounts across Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. On the post, you're allowed upwards of 300 characters to explain why you deserve one of the 15 bottles of dijon ketchup.

KD presents DK. Yes, Dijon Ketchup. This sauce is years in the making. Now, we're giving away 15 limited edition bottles to smother on top of your KD. Tell us why you should get one and it could be yours. #GottaBeKD Rules and regs here: https://t.co/WHjD03HgkP pic.twitter.com/pWaUN78Haw — KD (@kraftdinner) February 25, 2020

When you get the chance to put Canadian icon Steven Page in a KD commercial, YOU PUT STEVEN PAGE IN A KD COMMERCIAL. #GottaBeKD pic.twitter.com/3uyNgeniMZ — KD (@kraftdinner) February 25, 2020

It's unclear if Kraft plans on actually offering the product as a permanent offering or, for that matter, the product will ever find its way to the United States. ComicBook.com has reached out to Kraft representatives but a comment wasn't available as of press time.

In the song, the lyrics discuss what'd happen if the band managed to come across a million dollars. Told from the vantage point of someone trying to woo their significant other, the lyrics explains all the things they'd buy. The Canadian band then explains despite all of the new entrapments they'd come across, they'd still eat Kraft Dinners — the Canadian equivalency of Kraft Mac & Cheese — while topping it with extravagant ketchup...such as dijon ketchup, a play off of dijon mustard.

Except you all already known that since it's a timeless classic. Right?

Full rules for the Canadian-based contest can be read here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.