Guy Fieri Jokingly Launches Presidential Bid

Why be the mayor of Flavortown when you be the leader of the free world? Tuesday afternoon — on Super Tuesday, no less — Food Network star and general internet sensation Guy Fieri officially launched his bid to become president. Well...jokingly, of course. Fieri and his social media team are always on the top of their game and take full advantage of current events, from offering to grill for the people storming Area 51 to lobbying Epic Games to drop a skin of him into Fortnite. And their work apparently now includes a faux presidential bid.

Tuesday afternoon, Fieri's Twitter account uploaded a picture of him wearing a bandana and his signature sunglasses — the only thing different is the doctored photo that places his head on the body of someone wearing a suit whilst giving a campaign speech. "#SuperTuesday already?!?" the posts reads. "Hope it's not too late to throw my bandana in the ring #Guy2020."

#SuperTuesday already?!? Hope it’s not too late to throw my bandana in the ring 😂 #Guy2020 pic.twitter.com/StYzH5wSdm — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) March 3, 2020

Super Tuesday is the day of the election cycle where most states participate in their respective primaries and/or caucuses. On this particular day, 14 different states are heading to the polls including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Virginia.

Known most recently for his hilarious social media antics, Fieri burst onto the culinary scene in 2006 after winning the second season of The Next Food Network Star. The restaurateur has gone on to host acclaimed series like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives and Guy's Grocery Games all in addition to continuing his work with restaurants.

The star has also recently been immortalized in the annals of pop culture after Funko unveiled earlier this year they'd be adding a Fieri toy to the company's ever-expanding line of POP! collectibles. That's something you can pre-order here, as it's expected to launch in April.

