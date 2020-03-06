Film Industry Reacts to SXSW Cancellation

After many high profile companies and guests had pulled out of this year's South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, it was announced today that long-time film, music, and art festival SXSW has been cancelled as a response to the coronavirus outbreak spreading across the country. SXSW has long been a staple of the film world for years, marking an occasion for independent movies to make a name for themselves and the world premiere of highly anticipated films. Since the festival has been cancelled many of those that were planning to attend or know the importance of the event have sounded off with messages of support for the filmmakers left in a bind by the cancellation.

Films that were set to headline the festival this year included Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson comedy The King of Staten Island, the Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani comedy The Lovebirds, the Eric Andre and Tiffany Haddish hidden camera comedy Bad Trip, and David Lowery's A24 fantasy-drama The Green Knight starring Dev Patel.

"The City of Austin has cancelled the March dates for SXSW and SXSW EDU. SXSW will faithfully follow the City's directions," the official statement about the cancellation reads. "We are devastated to share this news with you. 'The show must go on' is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place."

The festival adds, "We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that 'there's no evidence that closing SXSW or any other gatherings will make the community safer.' However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the City of Austin's decision. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, attendees, and fellow Austinites."

The coronavirus — or COVID-19 — outbreak has infected at least 250 people in the United States as of the writing, resulting in 15 deaths. Worldwide, more than 95,000 have been infected by the virus, resulting in over 3,2000 deaths.