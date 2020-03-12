Disneyland Employees Will Continue to Be Paid Through Coronavirus Shutdown

Disneyland employees can rest a bit easier because they will continue to be paid through the park’s Coronavirus shutdown. The news comes as a part of the company’s statement about the closing of both Disneyland Park and Disney’s California Adventure. People were massively displeased by the initial response to the Coronavirus spread. An earlier tweet stated that the parks were going to be open despite the growing list of events being pushed or canceled did not play well on social media. Now, a lot of those calls for the workers to be paid despite the closure have been heard.

An earlier tweet said, “The greatest moments in life are not concerned with selfish achievements but rather with the things we do for the people we love and esteem, and whose respect we need.” –Walt Disney”

Disney’s later tweet and statement clarified things very quickly:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will. Continue to pay cast members during this time.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

"Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050."

Gates at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure are expected to open again on April 1st. That will largely depend on what health officials have to say about the matter, but they will continue to monitor the situation. Other Disney fans are wondering what’s going to happen with Walt Disney World in Florida. Nothing has been announced in that regard yet, but a statement could be coming later this week.

