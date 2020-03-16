WATCH: Disney World Hosts Final Performance Prior to Closing Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Walt Disney World hosted one final performance prior to closing due to the coronavirus pandemic. The video is pretty surreal as the president of the park is up among the Disney characters saying “See Ya Real Soon.” The clip has a bunch of the classic characters up there, along with the princesses and all manner of mascots. Disney World drew massive crowds today as the park will close to help stop the spread of the virus. At first, like many cultural venues, the parks were poised to wait it out, but Wednesday saw things become serious almost overnight.

Almost every major theme park in the United States has closed due to advice from health officials. A national state of emergency was enacted this week and most sports leagues in the country have suspended play as well. Things are a bit uncertain right now, but these Disney fans were not going to be stopped from making the quick trip today. (For better or for worse) WDW News Today tweeted out the pictures from the final day’s celebration. The number of people milling around the park is absolutely staggering when taking into account the warnings over the past week.

Disney Parks released a statement earlier this week when they decided to close up shop at Disneyland and Disney’s California Adventure:

Walt Disney World President Josh D'Amaro is joined by a cast of characters to say "See Ya Real Soon"! pic.twitter.com/mLW4fnF5RO — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) March 16, 2020

"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month. Disney Cruise Line will suspend all new departures beginning Saturday, March 14, through the end of the month.

The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period. The hotels at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and Disney Village at Disneyland Paris, will remain open. Domestic Walt Disney Company employees who are able to work from home are being asked to do so, including those at The Walt Disney Studios, Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Direct-to-Consumer, and Parks, Experiences, and Products. We will continue to stay in close contact with appropriate officials and health experts."

Would you have battled the crowds down in Florida today? Let us know in the comments!

