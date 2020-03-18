The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reminds Fans to be Compassionate and Kind

Things are extremely tense around the world as people scramble to prepare during the current coronavirus pandemic. Many celebrities have been sharing updates of their current status, with big names like Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson and Idris Elba testing positive for COVID-19. Other famous folks have been hunkering down at home to self-quarantine just like the rest of the world, all hoping to avoid getting and/or spreading the sickness. One person who has been especially active on social media since the COVID-19 scare changed our everyday lives is James Gunn, the director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn has done everything from recommending movies to watch during the quarantine to suggesting replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute. The director has also offered up some tips for these trying times, including encouraging people to practice social distancing. Now, he's back on Instagram to ask folks to be kind to one another during this pandemic.

"My brother’s friend @deathcats saw this in a local Vons (supermarket) parking lot. My first thought was people are losing their freaking minds. My second thought was, well, I guess it depends on how bad the parking job was. My third thought was, yes we should be taking the situation seriously, but that’s all the more reason to please, please, please dial it down a notch. This includes me talking to myself. Compassion, kindness, and gentleness can help us through these times," Gunn wrote. You can check out the post below:

With so many productions shutting down, it's lucky that Gunn managed to finish filming The Suicide Squad just in time. Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

