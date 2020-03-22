Transformers and Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles' Father Dies of Coronavirus

The threat of the novel coronavirus continues to rock our everyday lives as people self-quarantine in the hopes of avoiding the sickness. So far, a handful of celebrities have tested positive for COVID-19, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, and Debi Mazar. All of the actors had positive messages about their health update, and seem to be handling the diagnosis well. Unfortunately, people who are older or who have preexisting health conditions are very much in danger from COVID-19, and according to the live updates from Worldometers, over 13,000 people have died so far throughout the world. Sadly, that now includes the father of Sophia Myles, the actor best known for Transformers: Age of Extinction, Underworld, and Tristan & Isolde. She was also in the Doctor Who episode "The Girl in the Fireplace."

"RIP Peter Myles. ❤️ My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him," Myles wrote on Twitter. Over 34,000 people have liked the post since it went up yesterday, and many people commented to offer their condolences. “Oh darling. I am so so sorry. I’m sending all my love to you,” @teresapalmer wrote. “RIP. Im so sorry for your loss. Take care of yourself. However you feel is natural, okay and to be expected. Make sure to talk and get support. May his memory be forever a comfort and inspiration,” @drjanaway replied. “I’m so, so sorry. Sending love to you and your family,” @TalulahRiley added. You can check out the post below:

RIP Peter Myles. ❤️ My dear Dad died only a few hours ago. It was the Corona Virus that finally took him. — Sophia Myles (@SophiaMyles) March 21, 2020

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year's SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.