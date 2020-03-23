VidCon 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

It seems like another top-tier convention has decided to shut down in light of the ongoing pandemic. VidCon hoped to open its doors this June as expected, but the major Youtube gathering has chosen to shut down this year in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, due to the continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 we made the difficult decision to cancel #VidConUS. We are working hard to bring you a VidCon US experience this fall, and will keep you posted as those details come together," Jim Louderback, the GM of VidCon, said in a recent statement.

For those unfamiliar with the convention, the gathering was slated to take place between June 17-20 of this year. The event, which has since been acquired by ViacomCBS, began with humble origins back in 2010 by some familiar Youtube celebrities.

John and Hank Green hosted the first-ever VidCon a decade ago in Los Angeles. The event drew in nearly 1,500 people in its first year, and it has grown rapidly since. These days, VidCon can bring in over 25,000 people to Anaheim as the convention is held outside of L.A. now.

Now, there are multiple VidCon conventions set to go live a year, but the U.S. event will no longer take place this June. Earlier this year, events were also scheduled in London, Abu Dhabi, and Mexico. This year's event in the U.S. was expected to drawn in hundreds of creators such as Ethan Nestor, the Green Brothers, and more.

Now, fans will have to see what the next year of VidCon U.S. will look like. I have attended some of the convention's earlier events, and it was an exhilarating exploration of digital media and online celeb culture. Luckily, attendees will be able to stay in touch with the stars they were hoping to meet in person despite this cancellation. Youtube is acting as a powerful connector during this time of self-isolation for millions, so you can always have Markiplier make you laugh as long as you've got Internet on hand!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.