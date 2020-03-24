Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Coronavirus Message, Jokes "It's the Celebrities That We Count on the Most"

As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to affect countries all around the world, people are doing their best to stay in their homes as much as possible, distancing themselves from others in order to help flatten the curve of the spreading virus. If everyone can distance themselves for just a short time, it will be much easier to slow, and eventually stop, the pandemic. But it takes everyone working together for the greater good, a message that celebrities like Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds are trying to spread.

As Canada pushes for its citizens to self-isolate and flatten the curve, Canadian celebrities have taken to Twitter to share videos, encouraging others to stay at home, just as they're doing. Many of them are going on to tag three others in the message, allowing it to grow and spread to various corners of the social media website. This week, Reynolds shared one of these videos, encouraging people to get through this together, and joking about the important role celebrities play in situations like these.

"We need to work together to flatten the curve, and fight off COVID-19," Reynolds says in the video. "I think, in time of crisis, I think we all know it's the celebrities that we count on most. They're the ones who are gonna get us through this. Right after healthcare workers, of course, first responders, people who work in essential services, ping pong players, mannequins – they're great, childhood imaginary friends, 400 other types of people. Look, stay at home, practice social distancing, wash your hands, we are gonna get through this thing. We're gonna get through this thing together."

Reynolds goes on to call out three other prominent Canadians, asking them to post the same type of video and spread the word about flattening the curve of the virus. He tags former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, constable Terry Reynolds, and beloved comedian Seth Rogen. If you look in Reynolds' replies, you'll see a video from Rogen sharing the same message.

Theaters around the country may be closed, but Reynolds' most recent film, 6 Underground, was actually released on Netflix.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.