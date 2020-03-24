YouTube Imposing Global Limits on Video Quality For One Month

The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has changed the social fabric of the entire world almost overnight, and the ramifications of those changes are still coming to light. Now that so many people around the globe are on mandated quarantine inside their homes, there's been a massive uptick in the amount of video streaming that takes place each day. To meet that new demand for content, and keep the Internet up and running at a steady pace, streaming services are having to limit impose some strict new limits. Now YouTube is following Netflix's lead, by announcing limits on the quality of videos for at least one month.

Bloomberg News reports that as of today, Tuesday, March 24th (at the time of writing this), YouTube will "reduce the qulaity of videos around the world," in effort to "ease internet traffic during the coronavirus outbreak." Here are some of the initial changes to the service that viewers can expect:

"Over the coming days, viewers will at first see YouTube videos in standard definition, the company said. Users will still be able to watch in high definition if they want, but will have to choose to do so... While YouTube viewing has historically spiked in the evening when people are off work, consumption is now more steady across the day, the company said."

Developing Story...

