Jennifer Lawrence Stops Home Invasion

✖

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the most personable stars in Hollywood, but even she has limits, especially if you just decide to go and walk into her home uninvited. That's what happened on Sunday night when a woman entered Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney's Los Angeles home around 9:15 pm. She literally walked in the front door and past any type of security, and the front door was also unlocked. Both Lawrence and Maroney were home at the time, and according to Page Six, the couple then restrained her until the security team could enter and take her away, eventually transferring custody to law enforcement.

According to the report the 23-year-old woman just wanted to meet Lawrence and had no malicious intent. That said, you don't just walk into someone's home and expect a good reaction, which should be common sense but it seems it isn't.

As for the intruder, she was arrested for misdemeanor trespassing.

We're glad everyone is okay and that the incident wasn't more serious, and in the future, maybe, you know, don't wander into people's homes without letting them know ahead of time. Just a thought.

The X-Men and Hunger Games star has a few movies in production, though her time in the former franchise is officially done with Fox's last film in the franchise Dark Phoenix. The film did not end up meeting financial or critical expectations, and with Disney's purchase of 20th Century Fox and the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters, a full reboot of the franchise is expected going forward.

Other projects in the works for Lawrence include an untitled Lila Neugebauer project, Mob Girl, Don't Look Up, and Bad Blood,

You can find the official description for Dark Phoenix below.

"The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe when one of their own, Jean Grey, starts to spiral out of control. During a rescue mission in outer space, Jean is nearly killed when she's hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable. The X-Men must now band together to save her soul and battle aliens that want to use Grey's new abilities to rule the galaxy."

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.