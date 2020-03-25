The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Wants to See Your Random Photos

Due to the threat of COVID-19, people around the globe are hunkering down and working from home in order to avoid the current pandemic. People are currently looking for ways to pass the time, and one person who has been especially helpful with that is James Gunn. The director known for Guardians of the Galaxy and the upcoming The Suicide Squad has recommended movies to watch during the quarantine and now has another good idea... Gunn wants you to have a little fun on Instagram by posting old photos with the hashtag #GunnsRandomPhoto.

"Because I don’t have many new pics to post on IG (other than my dog & cat & @jenniferlholland & I in our sweats), I decided to scroll back through my photos & click on a random photo and post it. So here you go, a picture from a couple Halloweens ago. Please do the same & tag the pic with #GunnsRandomPhoto & I’ll check ‘em out & like ‘em! (Or you can comment below & let me know you did it). #HappyHunting" You can see Gunn's post below:

Gunn has been posting lots since folks started to self-isolate over the threat of the novel coronavirus. He's reminding people to be compassionate during these difficult times, suggested replacing handshakes with the Ravager salute, and is one of the many who is encouraging people to practice social distancing.

Many people have already used #GunnsRandomPhoto on Instagram. Take a look at some of the photos people are sharing online...