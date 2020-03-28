Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Return to United States After Coronavirus Quarantine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in the United States after recovering from coronavirus in Australia. Hanks and Wilson have gone back to their Los Angeles home according to E! News. The actor was down under playing Elvis Presley’s manager in an upcoming Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic. It was then that he started to display some systems and be tested by health workers there. Then, the couple issued a statement on their positive diagnosis on the same night that the virus really became a large topic in the United States. Now, after 2 weeks in isolation, the two have found their way back.

The initial statement read, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

"Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hans.”

Then came a quick update on their condition a few days ago. “Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same," Hanks shared on Instagram. "No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife [Rita Wilson] has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points. But I have learned not to spread my Vegemite so thick. I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve.”

What are you planning to do with your weekend? Let us know in the comments!

(Photo: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)