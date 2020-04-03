Corona Beer Stops Production Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

The Coronavirus Pandemic has brought so many aspects of human civilization to a standstill - and now a major staple to our spring/summer ritual has been crippled by the virus, as well. Modelo Group of Mexico has announced that it is halting production of its top-selling Corona beer line. The stop in production is reportedly being down to help the alcohol manufacturer comply with "measures adopted by the Federal Government," of Mexico, in effort to "be part of the fight against the SARS-Cov2 virus”. Mexico (like so many countries) has increased the strict mandates on locking down its population to help combat the spread of the virus - but that fact will likely get lost in a fog of rumor and myth. Check out the official announcement from Modelo Group, regarding the halt of Corona beer production:

The Official Statement Grupo Modelo acata medidas dictadas por el Gobierno Federal para hacer frente al SARS-CoV2. pic.twitter.com/MXthEGnl5Q — Grupo Modelo MX (@GrupoModelo_MX) April 3, 2020 Corona beer was already at the center of some "controversy" regarding the COVID-19 outbreak: early on, when the virus was just starting to impact things on a global scale, a lot of... less informed people were getting the idea that the "Coronavirus" was something that one caught by drinking Corona beer. That ridiculous rumor led to small panic, to the point that Corona's sales were impacted by the misconception. So, if any of that same crowd is still (somehow) not up on what the coronavirus and COVID-19 are all about, their rampant superstition isn't going to improve by hearing the beer has stopped being manufactured during this pandemic.

Cultural Differences? Interestingly enough, it seems that Mexico has deemed beer to be a "non-essential" business during the Coronavirus Pandemic, which is a very different take than here in the US. America has most certainly deemed alcohol to be an essential need, with liquor stores remaining in operation (albeit in reduced capacity) even in states where governors have issued stay-at-home mandates. While there may be some room for discussion about significant cultural differences coming to light in this crisis, the reaction from Mexican citizens on Twitter seems to indicate we may not be that different, at all:

Noooooooo pic.twitter.com/GendVuyceQ — Rodrigo Gonzalez (@RodrigoGlz13) April 3, 2020 Suddenly we can all feel the pain Anakin Skywalker went through - when he learned HE couldn't drink his favorite beer (or any beer) anymore.

Elmo is One Sad Monster Noooooo pic.twitter.com/6G5yLC19IF — Thierry erick (@thierryerick) April 3, 2020 Mexicans could use a good tickle and laugh, right about now.

A Dog's Life Esperando el día en que el comunicado diga que todo vuelve a la normalidad 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gU0ITGUAB8 — Karla R. Montes (@karlarmontes) April 3, 2020 Snoopy's melancholy is how so many Mexican citizens currently feel.

Christmas is Canceled (in Summer) pic.twitter.com/2L7qo0N5XS — Camarada Армандо (@agora1965) April 3, 2020 I mean: is it really summer if there's no Corona beer?