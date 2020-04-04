Dunkaroos Shares the Only Zoom Backgrounds You'll Ever Need

As millions of people around the country begin working from home on a semi-permanent basis, teleconferencing technology is being used more and more. That includes a program called Zoom, which allows dozens of people to join an audio/video chat with coworkers, bosses, and the like. The software itself has a feature that allows users to change out their backgrounds and as such, businesses have found a way to latch onto it for promotional purposes. First, it was Adult Swim with a set of Rick & Morty backgrounds and then it was a batch of Final Fantasy 7 images. Now, General Mills is getting into the mix with four different Dunkaroos backgrounds as the company gets closer to officially relaunching the nostalgic treat.

"Make your Zoom calls totally sweet one with one of these virtual backgrounds," the snack's official account tweeted. "Now if only we could have used these on our Myspace pages..."

The last comment, of course, a joke at the treat's nostalgia. Though they've been sold in Canada for quite some time, distribution in the United States stopped in 2012, right before the popularity of MySpace peaked. Now, the treats are returning for a whole new generation to enjoy.

Make your @zoom_us calls totally sweet with one of these virtual backgrounds! Now if only we could have used these on our Myspace pages... pic.twitter.com/0hEFHBUxDB — Dunkaroos (@Dunkaroos) April 3, 2020

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” General Mills snacks overlord Jeff Caswell said in February. “For those who grew up in the ‘90s, the original cookie-frosting combo represents the taste, color and fun of being a kid during that decade. We know there’s a lot of love for Dunkaroos, and fans everywhere have been asking for it. We’re excited to help ‘90s kids relive all the best parts of childhood.”

General Mills has yet to announced an official on-sale date for the return of Dunkaroos. What other old school treats would you like to see make a return? Think it over it let us know your thoughts either in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.