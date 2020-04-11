Goofy Movie Fans Stand Out With Disney's Giant Watch Party

A Goofy Movie fans had their moment in the sun when the film celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary. DuckTales brought Goofy and Max back into the mix on Disney TV, but things got really exciting on social media Friday. The celebration got rolling during the afternoon and kept going until the evening. The Powerline concert is the centerpiece of the movie, but the people stood out with their thoughts on the film. D23 had to cancel the physical events planned for this week. But, the power of streaming is downright magical, so the party doesn’t stop no matter what’s going on. The hashtag #D23GoofyMovie was trending in a major way today.

Disney’s social media channels have been filled with GIFs from the film and people are connecting over the classic. D23 rolled the red carpet out for the festivities in a major way. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since A Goofy Movie premiered in theaters The watch party drew people from all over looking for something to do on Friday night. There were never-before-heard stories aplenty before the viewing got rolling. So many stars from the movie signed on to give the fans a show, and users loved hearing about the Disney film:

Back when the Open Roadshow was announced, fans were psyched to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the film. Now, with COVID-19 in effect, they had to move all of the events to streaming. From the sounds of things on the web right now, this one would have to be considered a success. The tweets are flying in and memories are in the air as fans of a certain age remember their childhoods.

“Due to the recent temporary closures of several movie theater chains as well as The Walt Disney Family Museum, we are canceling the upcoming D23 A Goofy Movie 25th – On the Open Roadshow events. We are reaching out directly to those guests scheduled to attend and will be issuing full refunds to those members who purchased tickets. Please visit D23.com/events for other D23 event updates.”

