Taco Bell to Give Away Free Tacos for Third Straight Week Despite Worker Backlash

For the third straight week, Taco Bell will be giving out Doritos Locos Tacos. A new trend the company started earlier this month has received some pretty major backlash from the restaurant's workers, with a group of Taco Bell employees rallying together last week to launch a petition in hopes of getting the store to implement more stringent social distancing protocols.

"Those of us that worked that day know it was the busiest we’ve seen the store since the Corona pandemic began and we have recently been informed they’re going to have another one on the 7th!" the petition reads. "Corporate is literally encouraging people to come to their store in the midst of the pandemic!" As of this writing, the petition has just over 5,800 signatures.

One more day until you get your free Doritos® Locos Tacos! Swing by our drive-thru TOMORROW, April 14th. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) April 13, 2020

Unless something changes in the next twelve hours give or take, Taco Bell will continue handing out one free taco to those who visit a participating drive-thru during regular business hours on Tuesday.

"It's very important to us that Taco Bell remains the safest place to work and eat," a Taco Bell spokesperson tells Business Insider. "We are also doing our part to provide safe meals that our fans know and love – and throwing in a free DLT to show our appreciation. Even in tough times, restaurants are considered essential businesses because people will always need to eat. This offer is available via drive-thru and carry-out only, so person-to-person contact remains limited."

Though most states continue beefing up their social distancing measures, most have been treating restaurants as essential businesses to help served food to healthcare workers, truck drivers, and others continuing work during the ongoing pandemic.

To receive a free taco, all you need to do is visit the drive-thru at your local Taco Bell. As with previous weeks, no purchase is required, but it's recommended you call ahead to make sure your Taco Bell location is open. It needs to be noted that you should also practice the best social distancing measures whenever you can, going out when it's only completely necessary.

Cover photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.