Avengers: Endgame Stars Pay Tribute to Healthcare Workers as Part of the Disney Family Singalong

Avengers: Endgame stars appeared on ABC's Disney Family Sing-Along special tonight, appearing to pay tributes to first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential workers who are helping to keep the economy running and Americans healthy amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Don Cheadle, and Colbie Smulders appeared in the closing moments of the special, with a sign reading "I love you 3000" prominently bringing the Tony Stark energy to the stage. Fans on Twitter have locked on to the "I love you 3000" sign, with the phrase turning up in over a hundred tweets in the minutes immediately following the end of the special.

SA few minutes later, Sebastian Stan was trending on Twitter (although a lot of that is just photos of him with his shirt off, which are more or less always common on Twitter.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.