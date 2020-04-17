San Diego Comic-Con Fans Conflicted Over 2020 Convention Cancellation

Back in early March when the coronavirus pandemic resulted in various major events being delayed or cancelled entirely, fans held out hope that things would subside sooner rather than later and that a number of highly anticipated events would continue as planned, though Comic-Con International has finally made the decision to cancel this year's San Diego Comic-Con in the interests of public safety. One of the first major events to be cancelled was the South by Southwest festival in Austin, given that it drew more than 100,000 international attendees and was slated for mid-March, yet with three months to go until the scheduled start of this year's SDCC, the event organizers would rather make the difficult decision to skip this year's festivities than wait any longer to see what the status of the pandemic would be this summer.

"For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret, that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020," Comic-Con said in a statement. "The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021. Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."

While many fans are disappointed by this news, most expected attendees understand the gravity of the situation and the difficulty of the decision. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the news.