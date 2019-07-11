7/11: Here’s How to Get a Free Slurpee Today

Summer is officially upon us, meaning it’s time for heat waves, big-budget blockbusters — and free Slurpees. Thursday officially marks July 11th, which has become a Free Slurpee Day for the popular convenience chain 7-Eleven. If you’d like to get in on the fun, here’s what you need to know.

Today only, 7-Eleven is giving away free small Slurpees to customers, from exactly 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Flavors are expected to vary by location, but the retailer will be debuting a new flavor called Blueberry Lemonade.

Happy 7-Eleven Day, Slurpeeps! Follow your tongue heart and come get a free small Slurpee, today only! 11am to 7pm. #slurplife #7ElevenDayhttps://t.co/oSwVQgcLJk pic.twitter.com/JSemYrABDb — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 11, 2019

7-Eleven will also be offering chances for fans to get additional free Slurpees, in the form of an additional coupon through the company’s app. All you have to do to earn the coupon is scan your app, card, or phone number on the app after getting your free beverage. The coupon will reportedly be good for 30 days, or until August 12th.

If you really want to go all-in on the world of free Slurpees, a medium size beverage will be available if you place a delivery order through the 7NOW delivery app. (The app’s first three deliveries are free.) That deal will only work if you place your order on Friday, July 12th.

If a free small Slurpee isn’t enough of a deal, the chain is also debuting a slew of “dollar deals” on Thursday. For just $1, fans can score a hot dog, a slice of pizza, a Cherry Slurpee cookie, and Nashville Hot Chicken Tenders.

According to Aol, 7-Eleven plans to give away around 9 million free Slurpees throughout the country. The trend, which has been in place since 2002, has apparently drummed up quite a lot of business for the chain.

“Since inventing convenience retailing in 1927, 7-Eleven has continued innovating on behalf of customers for more than 92 years,” 7-Eleven CEO Joe DePinto said in a statement.

“Fifty years ago, that meant introducing America to Slurpee, 7-Eleven’s beloved brand,” DePinto continued. “Today, our customer obsession drives digital innovation, like our 7Rewards loyalty app, scan and pay mobile checkout, under 30-minute delivery with the new 7NOW app, and product innovations like Nitro Cold Brew Coffee, Roamer canned wine, cold-pressed juices, hot entrees and many more.”

Will you be getting your free Slurpee on 7/11? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!