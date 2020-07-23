ABBA To Release New Songs With New Tour

✖

Despite splitting in 1982, the love amongst music fans has not diminished in the slightest for ABBA, as the success of the Mamma Mia franchise has clearly shown. That's why ABBA fans are going to lose their minds at the group's latest news, as ABBA announced that they will be releasing five new songs in 2021, the first new material from the group in 35 years. Those new songs will accompany a full holographic tour, but that has been delayed to 2021 as well. ABBA previously announced they would be reuniting for new music, but at the time they only announced two new songs. The time that's passed has allowed them to create even more music, and as for the tour, that will not be your typical concert.

Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog, and Bjorn Ulvaeus will be appearing as their younger selves during the tour, and to pull off the effect they had to work with motion capture quite a bit.

“They photographed us from all possible angles, they made us grimace in front of cameras, they painted dots on our faces, they measured our heads,” Ulvaeus said. “Apparently a cranium doesn’t change with age the way the rest of your body falls apart.”

The tour and new material were originally announced in 2018, which came after the four reunited in 2016 at a private event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bjorn and Benny's first meeting. That got the things started, and in 2018 they announced two new songs and a tour, but since then they've crafted more material, and who knows, maybe they could craft a few more songs by the time 2021 rolls around.

“The decision to go ahead with the exciting ABBA avatar tour project had an unexpected consequence. We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," ABBA said in a statement.

Some of ABBA's biggest hits include Dancing Queen (1976), Super Trouper (1980), Knowing Me Knowing You (1977), Take A Chance On Me (1978), Fernando (1976), The Winner Takes It All (1980), and of course, Mamma Mia (1975), and all of those songs hit No. 1 in the UK.

As for the new songs, they would be releasing at a perfect time to be featured in a new movie, perhaps in a franchise that loves delivering unexpected soundtracks...like Guardians of the Galaxy perhaps. Vol. 3 could bring in a classic ABBA song and a new one if the timing is right, so fingers crossed it happens.

Are you excited for ABBA's new music and tour? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.