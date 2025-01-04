Ace Ventura Actor John Capodice Dies at 83

John Capodice, who appeared in fan favorites like Ace Ventura, Seinfeld, and General Hospital, has passed away at the age of 83. The Pizzi Funeral Home announced that Capodice passed away on Monday, December 30th, though a cause of death wasn’t listed (via Deadline). Capodice is survived by his wife Jane and two daughters Tessa and Cassandra, as well as his sisters Kathy and Patti. Our thoughts are with Capodice’s family and friends at this time.

Capodice’s career got started with the role of Lloyd Lord in the hit soap opera Ryan’s Hope in 1978, and then he would go on to appear in shows like Spenser: For Hire and The Equalizer before appearing as Dominick in 1987’s Wall Street.

He would continue to appear in hit shows like Moonlighting, Murphy Brown, Knot’s Landing, and Hunter, and then would also appear in films like Gremlins 2: The New Batch. Capodice stayed consistently on TV throughout the ’90s in shows like Law & Order, Seinfeld, Tales from the Crypt, Blossom, L.A. Law, Melrose Place, and NYPD Blue, which all led to his role as Aguado in the beloved Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Roles in Speed, Murder, She Wrote, and Boy Meets World followed, as did a 6-episode run as Carmine Cerullo in the hit ABC soap General Hospital. He continued to show up in shows like Mad About You, The Practice, Will & Grace, Angel, The West Wing, Six Feet Under, Everybody Hates Chris, CSI, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Monk, with appearances in films like Independence Day in between.

Over the course of his career, Capodice also voiced roles in animated series and video games, including Aaahh!!!! Real Monsters, Superman: The Animated Series, The Batman Superman Movie: World’s Finest, Mafia II, and the recent hit reinvention of TMNT in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Donations in Capodice’s memory can be made to the Rockland Homes for Heroes, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.