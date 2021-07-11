Yeah, Airheads Is Making a Chicken Sandwich

The Chicken Sandwich Wars have taken a very strange turn. Earlier this week (specifically on Tuesday, July 6), Airheads Candy decided to jump into the fray with their own take on the chicken sandwich. Yes, you read that correctly. Airheads Candy joined the Chicken Sandwich Wars with their own fried chicken sandwich featuring a bun made entirely with Airheads candy. The creation, called the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy, was made for National Fried Chicken Day and it wasn't a publicity stunt. It was a real sandwich.

The sandwich was unveiled on Airhead's Instagram where it was described as "the first-ever chicken sandwich with an Airheads bun. We call it the Airheads candy chicken sandy" and the short video introducing it assured fans it was both real and delicious and they were not lying. The creation was in fact served at Chicago's Frances' Deli & Brunchery on Tuesday, July 6, during lunch hour and for dine-in only.

The Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy consisted of fried chicken, coleslaw, spicy mayo, and pickles which all sound like pretty normal for a chicken sandwich. It's the bun those ingredients are nestled between that make this a very unique offering. The bun was made up entirely of sweet and sour Airheads Xtremes. It's a choice that had many asking why.

"That is for us to know and all of those other chicken restaurants to find out. On July 6, 2021, National Fried Chicken Day, the world will finally see what's been missing in chicken," Craig Cuchra, vice president of marketing for Perfetti Van Melle North America said in a statement (via River City News).

As you can guess, the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy elicited some strong reactions online, ranging anywhere from interest to disgust. We've rounded up some of our favorites and you can check them out below.

