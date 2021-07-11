Yeah, Airheads Is Making a Chicken Sandwich
The Chicken Sandwich Wars have taken a very strange turn. Earlier this week (specifically on Tuesday, July 6), Airheads Candy decided to jump into the fray with their own take on the chicken sandwich. Yes, you read that correctly. Airheads Candy joined the Chicken Sandwich Wars with their own fried chicken sandwich featuring a bun made entirely with Airheads candy. The creation, called the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy, was made for National Fried Chicken Day and it wasn't a publicity stunt. It was a real sandwich.
The sandwich was unveiled on Airhead's Instagram where it was described as "the first-ever chicken sandwich with an Airheads bun. We call it the Airheads candy chicken sandy" and the short video introducing it assured fans it was both real and delicious and they were not lying. The creation was in fact served at Chicago's Frances' Deli & Brunchery on Tuesday, July 6, during lunch hour and for dine-in only.
The Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy consisted of fried chicken, coleslaw, spicy mayo, and pickles which all sound like pretty normal for a chicken sandwich. It's the bun those ingredients are nestled between that make this a very unique offering. The bun was made up entirely of sweet and sour Airheads Xtremes. It's a choice that had many asking why.
View this post on Instagram
"That is for us to know and all of those other chicken restaurants to find out. On July 6, 2021, National Fried Chicken Day, the world will finally see what's been missing in chicken," Craig Cuchra, vice president of marketing for Perfetti Van Melle North America said in a statement (via River City News).
As you can guess, the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy elicited some strong reactions online, ranging anywhere from interest to disgust. We've rounded up some of our favorites and you can check them out below.
What do you think about the Airheads Candy Chicken Sandy? Would you give it a try? Let us know in the comments.
Oh no...
prevnext
oh no ew. so I thought it was a chicken-sandwich-flavored Airhead, not an actual sandwich. and I'm almost embarrassed to say I was kind of on board with that...— Kelly Hrank (@khrankypants) July 6, 2021
Sick
prevnext
My dad showed me a video about airheads making a chicken sandwich. But the buns were their candy....I was feeling sick before he showed me and I was feeling better then he showed me that. He owes me a NORMAL chicken sandwich /lh— mya burrito 🌯 (@mikelle_mya) July 10, 2021
Sign of the apocalypse
prevnext
One of the four horsemen of the apocalypse arrives bearing an Airhead chicken sandwich.— Zoe Lovelace, Anarcho-Bitchicalist (@bitchicalist) July 9, 2021
Chicken War Crimes
prevnext
Imagine stating your entrance into the Chicken Sandwich Wars by immediately committing war crimes.
Thank You, Airheads, we would not have had the need for Chicken Geneva Conventions without you.— Bimbo Of Color※ (@GlueEaterHaKi) July 7, 2021
You monsters.
For science
prevnext
I would eat one chicken sandwich for #science and if a food truck ends up in Seattle, please let me know @Airheads https://t.co/OFy9sZOWYf— Marcel ⭐️⭐️ (@no_queso) July 7, 2021
This cannot be healthy
prevnext
So there is an airhead bun on a chicken sandwich? Are Americans hellbent on having their heart give out?— Tim K. (@UltimoNerdario) July 7, 2021
Bespoke
prev
Broke: Wendy's Spicy Chicken
Woke: Popeye's Chicken Sandwich
Bespoke: Airhead Chicken Sandwich pic.twitter.com/RbdmRThtB3— 卩卄乙 (@Phazonmsher) July 7, 2021