Alec Baldwin Officially Charged With Manslaughter, Prosecutor Says He Was Negligent on Set

Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust. The film's armorer, Hanna Gutierrez Reed, has also officially been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. It was reported earlier this month that the charges were expected. Today just marks the formal filing in New Mexico with the formal filing noting that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed acted in "a negligent manner" leading to Hutchins' death. If convicted on both charges, Baldwin could face up to 36 months in jail, though one of the charges carries a firearm enhancement, which means that, if found guilty, he could face a mandatory five years in state prison.

"On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that. no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin," the statement of probable cause read (via Deadline). "Baldwin, by act or omission or failure to act in his position as a producer directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period."

"This reckless deviation from known standards and practice and protocol directly caused the fatal shooting," the paperwork from Special Investigator Robert Shilling of the Santa Fe D.A.'s office adds. "Baldwin acted with reckless disregard and/or more than mere negligence in this incident. Baldwin acted with willful disregard of the safety of others and in a manner that endangered other people and he clearly should have known the danger of his actions which led to the death of Hutchins. Furthermore, Baldwin handled the weapon in a negligent manner."

A hearing has been requested in the next 60 days to determine how the case will proceed from here. Neither Baldwin nor Gutierrez-Reed have been arrested and it is expected that they will be allowed to appear for a remote first appearance in about 30 days.

Today's official charges stem from the October 21, 2021, shooting on the set of the film Rust. Baldwin, who is a producer on the film as well as its star, has repeatedly stated that he did not pull the trigger of the 1880s prop gun which was pointed at Hutchins, who was holding the camera for the scene. Baldwin was also allegedly told that it was a "cold gun", meaning that there was no live ammunition inside. However, the gun did fire, striking both Hutchins and Rust writer-director Joel Souza. Hutchins unfortunately died from her injuries.

"Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins," D.A Carmack-Altwies said after the filing was made. "In New Mexico, no one is above the law and justice will be served."