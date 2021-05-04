American Girl Bringing Back 6 Original Dolls for 35th Anniversary Celebration

✖

American Girl dolls are one of the most beloved toys out there, and their rich history has turned lifelong fans into collectors over the decades. Of course, few dolls are more sought after than the original characters, but their discontinued status makes them hard to find. That is why American Girl is bringing the OG gang back and is doing so in honor of its 35th anniversary.

People Magazine made the big announcement about the returning American Girl dolls recently. Mattel has confirmed it will bring back the original six dolls that the brand began with. This means Samantha Parkington, Kirsten Larson, Molly McIntire, Felicity Merriman, Addy Walker, and Josefina Montoya will all return to shelves for a limited time.

(Photo: Mattel / American Girl)

"For 35 years, American Girl has created powerful stories with smart, courageous heroines that have helped shape an entire generation of women," Jamie Cygielman, General Manager of American Girl, said in a new press release. "As we celebrate this major milestone, we're thrilled to recognize the very first generation of American girls who grew up with these beloved, original characters and made them the phenomenon they are today."

According to the big announcement, American Girl will sell these special 35th Anniversary dolls in collectible boxes and come dressed in their original attire. The boxes will be themed to each doll's story and include a paperback version of their first books. Each doll will retail for $150 USD and can be found for sale now.

As for why these dolls were brought back, Cygielman went on to say the company hopes adults who collected American Girl dolls back in the day will pass on the tradition to the next generation now.

"Knowing many of these women are now moms themselves, we look forward to creating special, multi-generational experiences for families via their shared love of the brand," she said. "We can't wait to inspire and empower this next generation with even more relevant products, immersive experiences, and timeless stories."

Are you hoping to snag one of these anniversary re-releases? Which of the original American Girl dolls is your favorite?