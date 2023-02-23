American Girl's New "Historical" Dolls Are Set in 1999

Nineties kids, get ready to feel officially old. On Wednesday, American Girl announced their two newest historical dolls — and they're set in 1999. The new dolls, twins Isabel and Nicki Hoffman, live in Seattle in 1999 — for those doing the math that's only 24 years ago — and have a variety of accessories to take you back to the era of dial-up, complete with both dolls having separate aesthetics of the time period.

Isabel is described as having more of a preppy aesthetic, loving pink and preppy fashion, dancing, pop music, and glitter while Nicki is into alternative rock, skateboarding, and making zines. Some of the accessories that are available for the dolls are also full on nostalgia, including inflatable furniture, a computer set up complete with a CD-ROM drive, cordless phone, and even a Pizza Hut BOOK IT! set. You can check out more about Isabel and Nicki and their "world" on the American Girl website. You can also check out the rest of the historical dolls as well.

Weren’t the ‘90s just yesterday? As if!

Our new historical character twins, Isabel & Nicki, share girl-power goals. 👽🌼 https://t.co/WE2XhbnVfD pic.twitter.com/T2x1ncegpd — American Girl (@American_Girl) February 22, 2023

"Given the prevalent wave of '90s trends and pop culture nostalgia, we're excited to celebrate like it's 1999 with our newest historical duo Isabel and Nicki," says Jamie Cygielman, general manager of American Girl, in a press release.

This isn't the first time that American Girl has had a "historical" doll from the near past that has probably made a few "young at heart" folks feel pretty old. One of the other historical dolls available, Courtney, is set in 1986 and comes with accessories like a Walkman, Care Bears, and a Pac-Man machine among other 1980s-themed accessories.

What do you think about the latest historical dolls from American Girl? Do you think that 1999 is too soon to be considered "historical"? Which doll's aesthetic do you most identify with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.