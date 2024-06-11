American Pie Star Puts G-Rated Spin on Iconic Scene for Edwards Desserts

American Pie landed in theaters in the summer of 1999 and, in addition to not only entirely reviving the genre of raunchy, sex-fueled comedies, it also earned multiple direct sequels and spinoffs. With 25 years having passed, both audiences and the stars of the film have matured a lot, as shown in an all-new commercial for Edwards Desserts. In the spot, original star Jason Biggs replicates one of the more iconic scenes of the original movie, and while the promo is as silly as the source material, the commercial is a much more family-friendly interpretation of a similar premise. Not only did Biggs star in the spot in honor of the anniversary, but Edwards Desserts is offering fans a chance to win a limited-edition apple pie that comes with American Pie memorabilia. You can check out the spot below and head to PieLoversUnite.com to enter for a chance to win.

"Not a day goes by where fans don't bring up the pie scene, so it only seems fitting that 25 years later, I'd get a chance to sit on the other side of the table and play the understanding dad -- albeit in a much sweeter scenario," Biggs shared in a statement. "I loved reimagining this scene with EDWARDS Desserts and I hope fans will eat it up."

"Collaborating with Jason Biggs on this celebration is truly a match made in pie heaven," Dorothy Johnson, Senior Marketing Manager for EDWARDS Desserts, a Schwan's Company brand, added. "What better way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of American Pie than by showing the irresistible nature of EDWARDS frozen crème pies?"

Per press release, "America's leading frozen crème pie brand, EDWARDS Desserts, is teaming up with America's biggest pie lover, actor Jason Biggs, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his breakthrough role."

"From Universal Pictures, American Pie debuted in the summer of 1999 with the most famous pie scene in movie history. As part of its Pie Lovers Unite campaign, EDWARDS Desserts is reuniting Biggs and an irresistible-looking pie for a scene with a G-rating and modern-day twist the whole family can enjoy. In 'The Repeat,' fans of the film will see Biggs in a familiar situation, arriving home to find a pie and note on the kitchen counter. He tries not to let his temptation get the best of him, but an unexpected turn of events results in a ravaged pie and Biggs uttering the familiar line, 'Well, I guess we'll just tell your mother we ate it all.'

"In addition to reimagining the iconic movie scene, EDWARDS Desserts has another treat for fans of the film -- a new, limited-edition Anniversary Apple pie that comes with a piece of American Pie movie memorabilia. Pie lovers nationwide can enter for a chance to win at PieLoversUnite.com between Tuesday, June 11th and Wednesday, June 26th. Like 'The Repeat,' EDWARDS Anniversary Apple pie is inspired by the timeless classic from the original film, featuring vanilla cookie crust, spiced apple pie compote, salted caramel, white chocolate Chantilly cream, and crunchy caramelized white chocolate pearls."

