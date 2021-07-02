Andy Dick Arrested Over Assault With a Deadly Weapon Charges

✖

Actor Andy Dick, who is best known for shows like NewsRadio, was arrested over the weekend for assault with a deadly weapon according to the LAPD (via Page Six). According to the report and Elisa Jordana, who talked about the incident in question on Kermit and Friends, Dick ended up hitting his partner Lucas with a metal chair, and according to Jordana Lucas was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital afterward. "He could have killed him," Jordana said, adding "I saw pictures, I saw video; it's not good." The LAPD also confirmed that Dick was arrested on June 26th and that his bail had been set at $50,000.

Jordana said she didn't feel inclined to pay that bail, but he might have made bail anyway on Tuesday morning. Jordana also said she was kind of relieved that at least he was safe in jail, and talked about some of the people enabling him.

She then talked about an incident the night he was arrested at a restaurant. "He stole cutlery, he stole a wine glass, he stole plates," Jordana said. "He asked for a doggie bag so he could put all that in." He then hit on the waitress constantly, saying "you're so hot that I want to put you in a movie". Jordana pleaded with him to stay at her place but he decided to go out with three other people instead.

She then said he was staying at a hostel after being evicted from his apartment, but evidently, he was kicked out of there as well for bringing 11 people there. Jordana also said there was an incident where Dick and several friends were at a restaurant and called her, but it wasn't to join them. It was instead to help pay a $87 dollar bill that no one at the restaurant had the money to take care of.

"There are warning signs with people," Jordana said. "It doesn’t happen out of the blue. When I heard he was in jail, I wasn’t that surprised." She also said that him being in jail means "We don’t have to worry that he is going to die today."

Jordana also said she tried to go visit Lucas at the hospital but was turned away because she wasn't next of kin.

Dick hasn't spoken publicly about the incident and no comment has been made by his representatives at this time either.