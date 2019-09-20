The Internet Is Making the Best Memes for the Area 51 Raid

Yes, you’ve been reading all of the headlines correctly. That Area 51 raid event that began as a joke on Facebook is actually happening. A small crowd has gathered outside Area 51 in Nevada (a far cry from the millions that signed up on social media, but still) with the hopes of freeing some aliens from captivity, or maybe just watching some wild mess go down before their eyes. No one has raided the complex yet, though there have been a couple of arrests, dozens of ridiculous signs, and one already infamous Naruto runner on the news.

This entire situation is pretty absurd, but if you’re following along with the “raid” at home there is some joy to be found amidst the chaos. It’s easy to laugh at what’s going on down in Nevada, and even easier thanks to the horde of memes that have appeared online throughout the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Area 51 raid has spawned some of the best memes to surface online in quite a while. Twitter has been absolutely flooded with these jokes about the alien event and most of them are downright hilarious.

These are some of the best:

For Frodo

Godspeed to Frodo & Sam going in the back way while thousands march on #Area51 as a front distraction. #ForFrodo pic.twitter.com/t2aaxZJusZ — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) September 20, 2019

Expectation vs Reality

We Actually Did it

Me coming onto twitter and seeing our depressed ass generation actually at Area 51 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/HWewSaJjLw — _memes.gcses (@gcsememe20) September 20, 2019

I’m Panicking

When Area 51 guards see people running at them #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/GPTUx1SIOW — Mukul Yadav (@Mukul_ydv7) September 20, 2019

They Know Your Tactics

Please don’t get shot trying to invade Area 51. They know your tactics.#Area51storm pic.twitter.com/qagm1T7sEf — cowbeef (@cowbeef) September 20, 2019

Areas 1-50

#Area51storm

Me: “wait, if there’s an Area 51, does that mean there’s also Areas 1 through 50”



The US Government: pic.twitter.com/7mKFCenxdn — Blockhott (@Blockhott1) September 20, 2019

Split Generation

So today our generation is split between fighting for the climate and storming area 51 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/HeJLBGZNba — Szackariat (@Szacka) September 20, 2019

Aliens vs Siblings

My siblings after I bring home my favorite alien from Area 51 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/LUMjtp2Tpa — Eddie (@EddieMisfit) September 20, 2019

His First Name Is Agent

Way to Go

#Area51storm

The guy who started the area 51 raid group sitting at home like pic.twitter.com/crSIKDFsAj — cristina | fan account (@katyslut) September 20, 2019

The Internet

Area 52

The government watching everyone storming Area 51 after they moved the aliens to Area 52 #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/9xh7KG3rNz — cristina | fan account (@katyslut) September 20, 2019

Guards:

People chanting *Clap the cheeks*



Guards at the area 51 :#Area51storm pic.twitter.com/ivUQxycrh0 — MC Zillion (@mc_zillion) September 20, 2019

Idris

Area 51 guards when people actually showed up #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/vuSOLvEmMf — Phillip O (@PhillipO1998) September 20, 2019

Parents Aren’t Home

Bae: come over

Me : i cant, im in area 51

Bae: my parents arent home

Me : #Area51storm pic.twitter.com/6CTTwuXN6N — Noobmaster69 (@alvnzm) September 20, 2019

The Anime Music