IRL

The Internet Is Ready for the Area 51 Raid With Hilarious Memes

Alien enthusiasts have wondered for decades what’s really going on at Area 51 in Nevada, with […]

By

Alien enthusiasts have wondered for decades what’s really going on at Area 51 in Nevada, with various conspiracies claiming that the military base could be home to otherworldly technology, or even be home to alien life forms. Earlier this year, a Facebook event that seemingly began as a joke started to amass thousands of followers, with the organizer merely trying to recruit people to start running towards the base, thinking that no amount of security could stop everyone who was getting involved. In the months since the event was created, more than two million Facebook users have agreed to participate, with the event set to unfold this weekend.

With local law enforcement making it clear that they aim to stop anyone partaking in illegal activity surrounding the event, organizers have attempted to adapt their original plans into other activities, from concerts to conferences focusing on alien activity. How many of the event’s millions of followers actually show up in the Nevada desert is yet to be seen, but social media is celebrating the event by sharing countless memes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see what the internet is saying about the Storm Area 51 event!

Sweating

What’s That Sound?

Quiet Out Here

Ready and Mighty

Attack Plan

All-Star Attendees

Team Twilight

Good Luck

Wretched Hive

Simpsons Did It

Tagged:

Related Posts