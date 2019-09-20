Watch Area 51 Raid Livestream

If you saw a Facebook event encouraging you to head to Area 51 in Nevada, which you briefly considered attending until you remembered nothing good would come of it, you can still passively enjoy the festivities unfolding with the above livestream. Youtuber Elisa Jensen is seemingly in attendance at the event, chronicling all of the madness unfolding. Little has really happened so far, other than alien enthusiasts congregating and greeting one another while adorned in extra-terrestrial attire, but with the event set to kick off today, this could be only the beginning of the bizarre and unexpected events that play out over the coming days.

Almost out of nowhere, a Facebook event launched earlier this year asking participants to head to the Nevada desert to descend upon the military base with the strategy that, if enough people charged the facility, security would be overwhelmed and unable to stop everyone from getting onto the base. While it was clearly a facetious social media campaign, it began to earn hundreds of thousands of supporters, with the organizers realizing that some of these people might actually plan to attend.

Ultimately amassing more than two million users who claimed they would attend, and with local law enforcement making it clear that this plan violated a number of laws, the event then morphed into “Alienstock,” a festival in Las Vegas that celebrated all things aliens. As you can see in the above livestream, not all in attendance were willing to settle for the festival, attempting to head to Area 51 to find answers.

Various brands are attempting to cash in on the popularity of the event by sharing memes using their products and launching themed menus. Later this month, the Travel Channel will broadcast Storming Area 51, depicting not only the event but also exploring otherworldly encounters.

Per press release, “Last month, the Internet went in full meltdown mode when it was announced that a big event was planned to infiltrate Area 51, the top-secret military installation long-rumored to hold alien secrets. Days later, it morphed into a big alien-themed festival Alienstock, hosted by the small town of Rachel, Nevada on September 20th-22nd, 2019 to celebrate and congregate around all things alien and alien conspiracy. And now, earlier this week, the festival organizers are at odds on what is really going to happen this weekend with two million Facebook fans pledged to invade this remote locale and many logistics still not yet announced. Then, the original organizer of the event announced a rival event to be held in Las Vegas. Confused yet?”

“Travel Channel has greenlit a new special instamentary (airing Sunday, September 29th at 10 p.m. ET) to document alien enthusiasts The UFO Bros (Joe and Emmett Hayes) as they pack up their RV and road trip from Northern California to Nevada to explore all things Area 51. The real-life brothers will take a hard look at the history, mystery and of wonder of Area 51, meet all the colorful characters and various experts on UFOs, and immerse themselves in quirky alien experiences as they roll into the dusty destination two hours outside of Las Vegas. Will the event be more like iconic Woodstock or more like the doomed Fyre Festival?”

Stay tuned for details on the Area 51 event and check out Storming Area 51 on the Travel Channel on September 29th.