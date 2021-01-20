Arnold Schwarzenegger Gets COVID Vaccine, Shares Video

✖

Arnold Schwarzenegger has received his COVID-19 vaccine today and shared a video of the event with fans, over Instagram. After getting the shot at a drive-thru clinic in Los Angeles, California, Schwarzenegger thrilled the medical personnel with some choice quotes. After jokingly exclaiming "Put that needle down!" to the doctor (or nurse) administering the shot, Schwarzenegger then turned directly to the camera to deliver a message to the people: "Alright, I just got my vaccine, and I would recommend it to anyone and everyone. Come with me if you want to live." Apparently, The Terminator does in fact have a heart and wants to save humanity.

In all seriousness, Arnold Schwarzenegger has been outspoken in his criticisms of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled by former President Trump and his administration, with the action star and former Governor posting several video messages or posts to social media, rallying people to get behind the cause of public health, in order to fight the pandemic. This new video is just the latest leg of that social campaign - hopefully, the last leg of it.

It's especially good that Schwarzenegger is getting vaccinated early: the aging actor/politician just had a heart procedure back in October, to repair his aortic valve (having already replaced his pulmonary valve). COVID-19 is definitely not something he needs to tangle with, at this vulnerable time in his health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has continued to remain relevant both on and offscreen in the last few years. His return to acting hasn't set the box office on fire, but he still has generated major attention for playing-up his old onscreen personas in films like Terminator: Dark Fate. Schwarzenegger also made the jump to gaming to reprise his iconic role in the Predator: Hunting Grounds video game - which, again, didn't really set the gaming charts on fire, but was nice nostalgia bait for longtime fans.

Off-screen, Schwarzenegger has mastered social media like a celebrity half his age, wracking up 21.5m followers on Instagram. With his mix of political commentary, entertainment references, and motivational speaking gigs, Arnold manages to wield social media as both a marketing tool and direct-to-audience streaming platform. He's even making waves on services like TikTok and Snapchat, proving even at age 73, he's still very much hip to what the kids are into.