Arrow Star Stephen Amell Posts His Phone Number and Encourages Fans to Text Him

Stephen Amell dares you to text him. The Arrow star, who is known for being pretty engaged with his fans, took to social media on Saturday, posting his phone number and encouraging fans to send him a text message, promising to respond to people personally as well. The actor also assured fans that his message was genuine, too, noting "THINK THAT I'M KIDDING!!" and telling fan's "I dare you" in his post as well.

Hi everyone. You can text me and I will be responding to people personally. Now... I'm just learning to use this platform, so, by all means, THINK THAT I'M KIDDING!!! My number is 310.388.9714 -- (I dare you.) — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 25, 2020

"Hi everyone," Amell wrote. "You can text me and I will be responding to people personally. Now... I'm just learning to use this platform, so, by all means, THINK THAT I'M KIDDING!! My number is 310.388.9714 -- (I dare you.)"

If you send a text to the number Amell provides you do, in fact, get a response back with a link to the website Community as well as a message explaining a bit about the platform he's joined to stay connected with fans.

"Hey... It's Stephen. No really, it's me," the reply reads. "For the past eight years I have prided myself on personal contact with fans & friends alike. This is no different. Click the link & enter your info so that you can get my number and we can text. (It's really me!!!)

For those who are unfamiliar, Community is a platform that lets fans chat with their favorite celebrity via text.

"Chatting with your favorite artist, author, athlete or public figure is now as easy as texting your friends," the site's FAQ explains. "Community is a first-of-its-kind conversation platform -- enabling direct, meaningful and instant conversation at a massive scale, all through text messaging."

The FAQ further explains that users simply send a text to the contact provided.

"It’s just texting! You can text a Community Leader just like any other friend in your phone," the FAQ continues. "When you text someone, you’ll be sent a link to sign up. You’ll both be saved in each other’s contacts and can immediately message back and forth. Each Community Leader is different and could message you at different frequencies."

As Amell's reply text notes, the actor has a reputation for remaining connected with his fans so it's no surprise that fans had a wide range of reactions to the update. Some were cautious, concerned that Amell had been hacked while others were delighted when they sent a text and got a reply back -- some reported receiving a video from Amell explaining a bit more about this new platform for staying in touch.

You can read on for a look at how fans were handling Amell's new way of connecting with fans and be sure to let us know if you've messaged Amell's Community in the comments below.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic via Getty Images