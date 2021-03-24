Disney Star Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth To Baby Girl

✖

Disney star Ashley Tisdale have given birth to a baby girl. Tisdale posted the milestone moment of her daugther's birth on Instagram, with the caption, "Jupiter Irish French arrived earth side 3.23.21 ✨". This is Ashley Tisdale's (35) first child with husband Christopher French (39); the pair have been married since 2014. Tisdale announced that she was pregnant back in September 2020, and shared that the child would be a girl back in October. Now she's sharing this intimate shot of mother and child bonding with her many fans:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

While some may look as Ashley Tisdale and Chris French's respective ages and wonder why start a family so late in the game - well, Tisdale spoke up about that last year:

“Whether you’re traveling or you have work or education or you’re married and not ready to have a kid yet, there are options out there,” Tisdale told PEOPLE last summer. “For me, it’s like, it’s okay to not want to start a family right away. People are always asking me about that, but it’s just not the right time. And I have options out there.”

Tisdale has been an outspoke proponent of those "options" she references above; she joined with Allergan (maker of the birth control pill Lo Leostrin Fe) for the "Women Who Know" campaign to spread awareness and accurate information amongst women about reproductive health and contraceptive options:

“We are trying to inspire women to take an active role in decisions about their reproductive health and contraceptive options,” said Tisdale at the time. “For me, it’s just about starting the discussion, having those conversations with your doctor and health care provider and knowing that there are options out there.

“I have always been someone who likes to research a lot on anything that I do with my body,” she went on to explain. “It’s about asking the right questions, and sometimes you might not even know what those questions are and that makes it uncomfortable.... Everyone is different. You might be like, ‘Oh, that works for that person,’ but we’re all so different. So really what I’m trying to do is just support women and encourage them to have the conversation, to feel more comfortable and be able to ask those questions and find out what the best option for you is.”

As for parenting? It seems Ashley Tisdale and Christopher French have a solid family foundation to build on - if Tisdale's past statements are indeed true:

"[Chris is] a really great guy," she said. "We're lucky because we're very independent people, but we love spending time and hanging out together. Being in quarantine together, it's still that easy. It's still hanging out with your best friend."

Well, now they have an adorable new quarantine buddy to share. We wish them the best.