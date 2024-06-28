Baskin-Robbins Brings Back Fan Favorite Beach Day Ice Cream

Summer is in full swing which, for many, means it's the perfect time of year for hanging out at the beach. It also makes it the perfect time for the return of a Baskin-Robbins fan favorite flavor even if you can't get to the beach yourself. On Thursday, Baskin-Robbins announced that, due to popular demand, the fan favorite Beach Day ice cream flavor is making a comeback at shops nationwide as the July Flavor of the Month. However, Beach Day is not coming back alone. The Flavor of the Month joined by a new Beach Day Shake and Beach Day Sunday as well as a pre-packed quart to round out the Beach Day Menu. The brand has also partnered with model Hunter McGrady to celebrate the flavor's return.

"With Beach Day fans requesting the return of their favorite ice cream year-round, we wanted to bring the flavor back in a big way," Jerid Grandinetti, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Baskin-Robbins said. "In addition to introducing new ways for guests to enjoy Beach Day ice cream, we couldn't be happier to mark the start of summer with a partner who authentically represents the Beach Day Baddie energy, Hunter McGrady."

Beach Day is described as a "tidal wave of flavor" featuring salted vanilla flavored ice cream swimming with milk chocolate-flavored caramel-filled sea turtles, frosting flecks and swirls of graham cracker sand. The Beach Day Shake is described as being "a sip of summer" that features a caramel praline drizzle and graham cracker sand topping. The Beach Day Sundae pairs two scoops of the flavor with caramel praline topping, graham cracker sand and a waffle cone chip. For fans who want to bring the ice cream home to enjoy, pre packed quarts of Beach Day are also available.

Outside of the sweet treats themselves, Baskin-Robbins is also dropping a Beach Day Collection. The exclusive merch celebrating the flavor includes canvas tote bags, tumblers, crewnecks, coolers, pin sets, and more. The merch will be available beginning July 1st at ShopBaskinRobbins.com while supplies last.

Beach Day ice cream and the Beach Day menu line up will be available at Baskin-Robbins locations nationwide beginning July 1st. Customers can also order the Beach Day lineup online or by using the BR App, also beginning July 1st. The flavor and menu will be available for a limited time.