Baskin-Robbins Launches New Rose Flavored “Secret Admirer” Ice Cream Flavor for February

Valentine’s Day is almost here and in celebration of the romantic holiday, Baskin-Robbins is launching an unexpected new ice cream flavor as their February Flavor of the Month as well as bringing back a February holiday favorite. On Tuesday, February 1st, the new flavor Secret Admirer launches in Baskin-Robbins locations. Secret Admirer is a pink cake flavored ice cream swirled with an unexpected rose ice cream and a sweet strawberry ribbon. The new flavor is formulated with real rose extract, making it a one-of-a-kind treat with a floral note that will pique both curiosity and taste buds ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“The launch of Secret Admirer builds on our history of high-quality flavor innovation, offering unique elements like real rose extract that our guests may have never experienced before alongside familiar flavors,” said Jeanne Bolger, Director of Research & Development for Baskin-Robbins. “We are excited to introduce an ice cream that is both intriguing and festive in the spirit of Valentine’s Day.”

Also launching on February 1st is a returning favorite, the Box of Chocolates Cake. The treat is inspired by the classic, heart-shaped candy boxes and the indulgent cake offers a bit of an elevated twist, customizable with your favorite ice cream and cake flavor topped with a rich layer of fudge and milk chocolates all made to look like a real box of chocolates. The Box of Chocolates Cake is available in two sizes—small or large heart—and can be ordered online through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app or by visiting your local Baskin-Robbins location.

Both the February Flavor of the Month Secret Admirer and the Box of Chocolates Cake are both available for a limited time. For more information, you can check out Baskin-Robbins’ website.

Will you be checking out Baskin-Robbins’ February Flavor of the Month, Secret Admirer? What do you think about rose-flavored ice cream? Are you more excited about the return of the Box of Chocolates Cake? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!