Here Are the Best Deals for National Pizza Month

Now that we’re a week into October, National Pizza Month is in full effect with many of the country’s top pizza chains having some sort of deal on their pizza pies. Since we enjoy pizza just as much as each of you, we wanted to put together a list of some of the best deals you’ll be able to get on pizza over the comings weeks. While we tried to limit the list with all national chains, several hefty regional chains also found their way onto the list so be sure to check out the pizza joint before you get too excited about its deal.

Blaze Pizza: $10 off a $20 order through Postmastes when using the code BLAZEBIGGER

$10 off a $20 order through Postmastes when using the code BLAZEBIGGER Chuck E. Cheese: Unicorn Churros for $1 when purchased with any large pizza through Doordash or Grubhub

Unicorn Churros for $1 when purchased with any large pizza through Doordash or Grubhub Cici’s: Two large on-topping pizzas for $10

Two large on-topping pizzas for $10 Grimaldi’s: 16-inch cheese pizzas for $10 every Monday

16-inch cheese pizzas for $10 every Monday Hungry Howie’s: $1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a regular-priced large one-topping

$1 medium one-topping pizza with the purchase of a regular-priced large one-topping Little Caesars: The Quattro — one pizza with four different flavors (Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese) — available for $7.99

The Quattro — one pizza with four different flavors (Pepperoni, Italian Sausage & Bruschetta, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni, and Cheese) — available for $7.99 Pizza Hut: Large three-topping pizza for $7.99

Large three-topping pizza for $7.99 Slice: Use promo code PARTYPIZZA on the Slice app to get $5 off your first order of $5.50 or more

Use promo code PARTYPIZZA on the Slice app to get $5 off your first order of $5.50 or more Villa Italian Kitchen: Get a free slice of cheese pizza at all locations on October 15th after signing up for an account on FreeSliceDay.com

Be sure to check out your local pizza restaurants as well to see if they’re partaking in any National Pizza Month festivities. National Pizza Month was created in 1984 by pizzeria owner and magazine publisher Gerry Durnell as a way to celebrate the food — even though we’re sure most of us celebrate privately at least once a week.

What’s your go-to pizza spot? Share your thoughts in the comments or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things food!

