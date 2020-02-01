Here Are the Best Food Deals for Super Bowl Sunday

The biggest sporting event of the year is almost upon us and as you might expect, restaurants and fast-food joints around the country are doing what they can to get your money on Super Bowl Sunday. From Applebee’s to Bojangles, Red Lobster, and everything in between, we’ve scoured high and low for the best possible deals you’ll be able to get from restaurants on February 2nd. If you’re not looking forward to prepping food for the masses, rest assured there’s still plenty of time to get some killer deals on wings, pizzas, and in the case of Red Lobster, totally delicious cheddar biscuits.

Keep scrolling to see the best deals available.

Cover photo by Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Applebee’s

By and large one of the best deals you’ll find for Super Bowl Sunday is Applebee’s 40 free wings deal. Customers ordering $40 or more in regular-priced menu items are eligible for the free wings and let’s be honest, it’s not going to make much to spend $40 at Applebee’s. Get yourselves two margaritas and you’re already halfway there. Offer is only valid on February 2nd and all orders must be for delivery from Applebees.com or the Applebee’s app.

The disclaimer here is that the chain is allowing only 40,000 orders of the wings to go out so you might want to order early if you plan on getting your hands on the deal.

Auntie Anne’s

Nothing goes together like football and pretzels and thankfully the team at Auntie Anne’s is jumping all-in on a pretty hefty deal. If you’re doing some pre-game shopping, make sure to stop by the food court and pick up the chain’s Game Day Pretzel Pack, a deal that includes two big Pretzel buckets, nearly a dozen different dips, and a collectible bucket-holder.

Bojangles’

Bonjangle’s Big Game deal is already underway. Starting yesterday, January 31st, the fast-food chicken joint launched a Tailgate Deal which includes eight pieces of chicken for $19.99. The deal runs through the end of the day February 2nd.

Buffalo Wild Wings

It wouldn’t be the biggest game day of the year if Buffalo Wild Wings involved. If — and only if — the Big Game Sunday goes into overtime, everybody in the United States and Canada will be able to redeem a snack-sized order of boneless or traditional wings. The caveat here? You’ll only be able to redeem the wings on February 17th between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time because what we all want to do is to plan our wing-eating schedule out two weeks in advance.

Cici’s

You’ve seen wings, pretzels, and fried chicken and now comes the staple of any Super Bowl Party — the pizza. If you’re near a Cici’s, it’s going to be hard to find a better deal for pizza pies. You’ll be able to order three — you read that right, three — single-topping pizzas for just $5 each. Even Little Caesar’s can’t do Hot-N-Ready pizzas for that. You’ll need to take this coupon to the storefront as this deal is available on carryout orders only.

Dickey’s BBQ

If you’re in the mood, Dickey’s BBQ has you covered. The fast-food barbeque joint isn’t offering any meal deals per se, but they are offering free delivery on all orders Sunday. Better than a kick in the butt, right?

Hooters

Like Buffalo Wild Wings, Hooters is having an overtime-exclusive deal. Should the Chiefs and Niners go into overtime, you can get an order a six wings of any style on the menu for no charge. In an offer entirely different from B-Dubs, the Hooters deal is only available on February 2nd, so you better be ready to place your orders.

McDonald’s

Even McDonald’s is getting in on the fun. Though it might not be your typical Super Bowl Sunday food, Mickey D’s is offering $5 off your order (of at least $15) should you order through DoorDash. Load yourself up on Big Macs and fries and get it delivered right to your door. After all, nobody actually wants to leave the house on Sundays, right? Here, you’ve got to use the promo code TOUCHDOWN while using DoorDash.

Panda Express

Panda Express is joining the Big Game fun with a deal of its own — $10 off any Family Feast pack. Like the McDonald’s deal, you’ll have to order this online while using the promo code SCOREBIG. With a Family Feast pack, you’ll get three entrees, two large sides, and now, $10 off.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is runny a relatively easy deal. All-day Sunday, the pizza joint’s Meat Lovers pies will be 30 percent off all throughout the day. On top of that, the Hut is hosting a bizarre deal for the first twins born after kickoff, a sweepstakes which includes two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl and upwards of $22,000 to launch the kid’s educational fund. You can read more about that here.

Red Lobster

Maybe you don’t want pizza or maybe you don’t want wings. Maybe you and Nance want to make your Super Bowl part a bit classier than the rest of the normies. Thank goodness that’s where Red Lobster comes into play. The chain crafted a “Snack Tackle Claw” dish for just this weekend, a party dish that includes Shrimp Cocktail, Petite Maine Lobster Tails, and Cheddar Bay Biscuits. As supplies last, these can be added to any order for $10 for any takeout or delivery orders placed on RedLobster.com or by calling your local restaurant.

On top of that, the chain is also offering 15 percent off on any order placed on RedLobster.com if you use the promo code LOBSTER14. If anything, do yourselves a favor and get yourselves a pile of the cheddar biscuits.