Betty White's Home Demolished Nearly One Year After Her Death

It's been nearly a year since Betty White's passing and now, her longtime Los Angeles home has been demolished. In a recent post to White's Instagram, the legendary entertainment icon's assistant Kiersten Mikelas updated fans, sharing a photo of property with just the fireplaces still standing, though she noted that even those structures would be taken down soon.

"Hello all! I owe a post (or two) I know," she wrote. "This is such a busy time of year and coming up on the anniversary of Betty's passing is hitting in ways I hadn't anticipated. Her Brentwood home is no more (save the fireplaces which will be gone in short order). I promise a wonderful tribute to our most wonderful lady very soon!!!!"

According to The Wrap, the Colonial-style home was originally purchased by White and her husband Allen Ludden in the 1960s. The home had five bedrooms, six baths, and featured a swimming pool and park-like areas. The 3000-square-foot home, located in the Brentwood neighborhood, was put on the market for $10.58 million in April. It was listed at the time as a tear-down property, an indication that new owners would demolish it and build something new in its place. The property sold for $10.68 million in June.

White died on New Year's Eve 2021, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. Her cause of death was listed as being due to complications from a stroke – specifically a "cerebrovascular accident" that caused her to lose blood flow to part of her brain, resulting in cerebral damage. White reportedly died peacefully in her sleep.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," White's longtime friend and agent Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."