Blink-182 Replicates Viral Video by Playing Live Show at Denny's

"What the f--k" is up Dennys?" is the question first posed by Live Without, a band that played a one-night show at a Denny's diner in 2013. The restaurant was closing, and the band managed to convince management to let them play the joint off like the band on the Titanic. A video from the show was uploaded to YouTube, and the rest became internet history. Now, that same slogan has popped up again...this time, uttered by the globally-known band Blink-182, who recreated the Denny's Grand Slam and posted the video of their own syrup-soaked performance to social media.

The show was secret, although some fans were certainly expecting it after Tom DeLonge dropped the famous "What the f--k is up?" line both during a live performance at When We Were Young and online recently. The band is currently on tour in support of its latest record, One More Time.

You can see a clip from the Blink-182 show below.

It has been a roller-coaster few years for Blink-182. In 2021, Mark Hoppus announced that he was battling cancer, revealing later that year that he had emerged from the treatments cancer-free. Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the band, and One More Time is the first new record of original material since 2019's Nine.

It seems likely this is a one-and-done, although Blink-182 was reportedly selling "what the f--k is up, Denny's?" shirts at the live event, so there's an outside chance they might try another one if the show and merch both do well. It isn't clear how this was all lined up, after all. In the case of Live Without and the original Denny's Grand Slam, the show became so mythologized that there have been stories about it for years, including a pretty extensive interview and documentary by YouTube's WavyWebSurf. You can see that below.