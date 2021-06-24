Blink-182's Travis Barker Lends Support to Mark Hoppus After Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker is sharing well wishes to his bandmate Mark Hoppus, following the announcement of his cancer diagnosis on Wednesday. Barker took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of himself and Hoppus together, with the caption "Love you @markhoppus." You can check out the photo below. The drummer also provided a statement to E! News, saying that "Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can't wait for us to play together again soon."

(Photo: Travis Barker / Instagram)

Hoppus announced his health condition in a social media post on Wednesday, revealing that he has undergone chemotherapy to fight the cancer. Hoppus revealed that he has been undergoing treatment for three months, but did not indicate what type of cancer he has, or what his long-term prognosis is.

"For the past three months, I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer," Hoppus wrote on Twitter. "I have cancer. It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me, but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can't wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Barker is one of many in the industry who have sent their well wishes to Hoppus after the diagnosis went public, with former TRL host Carson Daly taking to Instagram to address the news.

"I'm thinking & praying for my friend @markhoppus from @blink182 who announced he's fighting cancer," Daly wrote on Instagram. "We may not speak everyday, but I hold in my heart such incredible memories of a time long ago, when we shared a stage & a mic doing what we both loved so much. I've always been such a fan. You're one of the best people I've met in the business & know you will kick the shit out of this & be back rocking in no time. I'm here, we're all here, right with you on this fight. Stay positive & you'll beat this thing with the same ease that you Tom & Trav had when you ran naked around the MTV studios back in the day. Love you bro. You got this."

Our best wishes go out to Hoppus for a speedy recovery.