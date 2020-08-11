Block Mr. Peanut Trends After 21 Year Old Baby Nut Tries To Buy Beer

Earlier today a development unfolded with Planters' peanut mascot, having previously killed off and resurrected Mr. Peanut as Baby Nut. Now though the young legume has aged up apparently, jumping from being a little tyke to apparently a 21-year-old young person that can buy beer. An accompanying tweet from the official account revealed "Peanut Jr." and his new look, as well as his driver's license as he prepared to imbibe on some spirits. This change to the character however has not say well with many others as a bit of a boycot has begun to form online, and it's picking up steam.

YouTube personality Mr. Sunday Movies got the ball rolling tweeting out the hashtag "#BlockMrPeanut" with the message, "We can do this. We can let him know that all peanuts are essentially the same and he's not special." The movement caught fire though and quickly started to trend on Twitter dot com.

I’m officially 21, my friends! Before you ask, yes, I was just a baby. What can I say? It’s been a nutty year. Now someone get this peanut a beer! #MakeMyBirthdayNuts pic.twitter.com/P1UfBIi4N8 — Peanut Jr. (@MrPeanut) August 11, 2020

You can find the video above which started the campaign with the caption "I’m officially 21, my friends! Before you ask, yes, I was just a baby. What can I say? It’s been a nutty year. Now someone get this peanut a beer! #MakeMyBirthdayNuts"