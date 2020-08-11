Block Mr. Peanut Trends After 21 Year Old Baby Nut Tries To Buy Beer
Earlier today a development unfolded with Planters' peanut mascot, having previously killed off and resurrected Mr. Peanut as Baby Nut. Now though the young legume has aged up apparently, jumping from being a little tyke to apparently a 21-year-old young person that can buy beer. An accompanying tweet from the official account revealed "Peanut Jr." and his new look, as well as his driver's license as he prepared to imbibe on some spirits. This change to the character however has not say well with many others as a bit of a boycot has begun to form online, and it's picking up steam.
YouTube personality Mr. Sunday Movies got the ball rolling tweeting out the hashtag "#BlockMrPeanut" with the message, "We can do this. We can let him know that all peanuts are essentially the same and he's not special." The movement caught fire though and quickly started to trend on Twitter dot com.
I’m officially 21, my friends! Before you ask, yes, I was just a baby. What can I say? It’s been a nutty year. Now someone get this peanut a beer! #MakeMyBirthdayNuts pic.twitter.com/P1UfBIi4N8— Peanut Jr. (@MrPeanut) August 11, 2020
You can find the video above which started the campaign with the caption "I’m officially 21, my friends! Before you ask, yes, I was just a baby. What can I say? It’s been a nutty year. Now someone get this peanut a beer! #MakeMyBirthdayNuts"
I won't have it.
I have to go to bed but I would love to wake to a world where #BlockMrPeanut is trending. He thinks he can just push himself to the front of public consciousness though cute forced vitality. Not the year for it. I won't have it. pic.twitter.com/qfnZZUOq01— Mr Sunday Movies (@mrsundaymovies) August 11, 2020
The world after everyone blocks Mr.Peanut
The world after everyone blocks Mr.Peanut #BlockMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/kumj4SZfoY— ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) August 11, 2020
I WILL END YOU
i am, quite frankly, disgusted by mr. peanut's reincarnation. first, he shoves his ugly marketing scheme down our throat, and then he COMMITS A CRIME. WE KNOW YOU ARE NOT 21. WHO ARE YOU EVEN TRYING TO FOOL???? I WILL END YOU, THESE HANDS DONT DISCRIMINATE. #BlockMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/DcieUlC4wA— epic GIBBY (@epic_gibby) August 11, 2020
I want to see a birth certificate
I want to see a birth certificate, there's no way that baby nut is now a 21-years old beer drinking peanut, until then I will #BlockMrPeanut for lying to the American public and frankly engaging in dangerous behavior. pic.twitter.com/iCE8pSnvrL— I make you laugh, so? (@Otoxha) August 11, 2020
Why does Mr. Peanut think he’s better
Why does Mr. Peanut think he’s better than other peanuts? #BlockMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/QDufmQrrdk— Wesley Walker (@NotTheWesinator) August 11, 2020
Peanut Jr. Is 5' 8"
Somebody tell me why the fuck Peanut Jr. Is 5' 8".WHO WAS GONNA TELL ME IM SHORTER THAN A FUCKING PEANUT #BlockMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/GYIP1mFVqx— Gay disappointment 🐝 (@thatoneweebenby) August 11, 2020
Mr.Peanut after he gets blocked
Mr.Peanut after he gets blocked by everyone. #BlockMrPeanut pic.twitter.com/jVBrvlQhpG— Bluenevolent (@Bluenevolent) August 11, 2020
He poisoned our water supply
#BlockMrPeanut— TP (@MasterTP1) August 11, 2020
He poisoned our water supply, burnt our crops, and delivered a plague upon our houses. pic.twitter.com/Immn1NcFbr
That means he aged 40 days in one day.
If @MrPeanut aged 21 years sense February 2nd, that means he aged 40 days in one day. Therefore the original nut was 4160 years old. #BlockMrPeanut— Cole Ebert (@C_ebes_) August 11, 2020
Buster did nothing wrong
Alright, I understand Mr. Peanut, but Buster did nothing wrong #BlockMrPeanut #Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/oszwn2YUW9— Andrew Hsu (@TheJokingFace) August 11, 2020
