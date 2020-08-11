Baby Nut Announces He's Now 21: "It's Been A Nutty Year"

✖

No one really knew what to think when Planters killed Mr. Peanut, but they were even more shocked when he was reborn as Baby Nut. Baby Nut has graced plenty of Planters merchandise and has become a hit on social media, but the Planters mascot is undergoing yet another transformation. Today the Planters account revealed that Baby Nut has grown up, and is now 21. That's right, meet Peanut Jr., who sports a baseball cap and a new look, though he admits it is odd that he was literally just a baby. As for why, well, "it's been a nutty year", and you can check out his new form in the post below.

Peanut Jr. even has a driver's license to show off the change, which he gives to the bartender in the video. The bartender also thinks it's odd that he fell off a cliff, came back to life as a baby, and now all the sudden he's 21. That said, it all checks out, so he gets that celebratory beer.

It's actually hilarious that his date of birth lists the status of "complicated". You can also see that Peanut Jr. lives at 105 Park Place Anytown, USA 01303, so if you have birthday gifts you can just send them there. I'm sure he'd love them.

You can find the video above, which posted with the caption "I’m officially 21, my friends! Before you ask, yes, I was just a baby. What can I say? It’s been a nutty year. Now someone get this peanut a beer! #MakeMyBirthdayNuts"

Some fans weren't crazy about how Planters killed off Mr. Peanut, though it seems many have come around to the whole Baby Nut thing. Now Planters is having some fun with the idea of random changes to the character, and it's only a matter of time before he returns to the Mr. Peanut that everyone knew before the ad campaign started.

