Bob Saget Comedy Tribute Includes Chris Rock, Jim Carrey, and John Stamos

The Comedy Store, one of the most famous comedy venues in the world, held a memorial tribute to Bob Saget yesterday, with a star-studded list of speakers and the late comedian’s wife in attendance. In a sold-out show to benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation, hosts John Stamos, John Mayer, and Jeff Ross introduced a number of acts to pay tribute to Saget, who passed away suddenly on January 9th at 65 years old. The Comedy Store was the venue where Saget had launched his career more than 40 years ago, operating under the watchful eye of legendary manager/owner Mitzi Shore, whose family (including son Pauly) continue to hold down the fort since her death.

The turnout was stellar. In addition to the sold-out crowd, performers included included Jim Carrey (Ace Ventura: Pet Detective), Chris Rock (Dogma), musician Jackson Browne, Michael Keaton (Batman), Jon Lovitz (Saturday Night Live), Seth Green (Josie and the Pussycats), Mike Young (My Man is a Loser), Jodi Sweetin (Full House), Paul Rodriguez (The Original Latin Kings of Comedy), Mike Binder (Fanboy), and Byron Allen (Comics Unleashed), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Saget was long known as a comic’s comic — one of the funniest and dirtiest standups working. During the tribute, Saget’s wife Kelly Rizzo led the room in a sing-along performance of Saget’s song “My Dog Licked My Balls.”

At a certain point, Saget become globally known for appearing in TV shows like Full House, America’s Funniest Home Videos, and How I Met Your Mother. Later in his career, Saget returned to his roots as a stand-up comedian, touring the country with raunchy material. He was scheduled to appear in West Palm Beach last month, before going on a lengthier tour across much of the United States from February to June.

While Saget was known for coarse material, and comedy is a field where stars can have deceptively dark inner lives, he has always has a reputation for being a good guy. That’s something that flowed through the various statements that have come out in the last three weeks, from co-stars and friends to those he inspired during his years in comedy.

“Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches,” wrote Josh Radnor, who played the lead role on the long-running CBS sitcom. “I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set & sent home. When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance & tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right. This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character… I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company).”