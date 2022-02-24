Brach’s Releases New Taco Truck Jelly Beans

With Valentine’s Day behind us, it’s time to look ahead to the next big holiday with plenty of sweet treats to enjoy: Easter. Easter candy has been making its way to store shelves and retailers online and this year, when it comes to the always classic jelly beans, Brach’s is offering up a festive twist on the beloved favorite. As spotted on the Target website, Brach’s has launched Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans that, as you can guess by the name, have flavors inspired by taco truck offerings.

The new Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans feature six flavors in the packageL Margarita, Churro, Salsa, Guacamole, Beef Taco, and Horchata. The jelly beans are described as bringing “the food truck to you. Taste the joy of everyday moments with our rich variety of deliciously crafted confections. Each bag contains delicious taco party jelly beans with distinct flavors such as margarita, churro, salsa, guacamole, beef taco, and horchata.” They are also described as having a “taco twist” with the center of each taco flavored bean being “soft, chewy, and melts in your mouth.” The Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans are available in 12oz bags for around $3.

This is not the first time Brach’s has offered a more savory candy around a holiday. The candy brand’s Thanksgiving-themed candy corn offerings have become a popular holiday staple in recent years. Last year’s variety, Turkey Dinner + Apple Pie and Coffee Candy Corn, featured green bean, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing flavored candies as well as apple pie and coffee varieties.

If the Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans aren’t quite your thing, there are plenty of other new Easter Candy offerings this year. Peeps recently announced their spring flavor offerings, including The Original Donut Shop Coffee Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, Peeps Froot Loops Flavored Pops, Peeps Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks, and more.

Will you be giving the Late Night Taco Truck Jelly Beans a try? What is your favorite Easter candy? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!