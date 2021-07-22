British Engineer Sets Guinness World Record For Stacking M&M's

✖

Imagine you've just opened a bag of fun-sized M&M's and you've decided to give yourself the challenge of stacking them one on top of each other, sounds easy right? How hard could it be to make the tiny chocolate candies into a little chocolate tower? The answer is, very hard. Guinness World Records has revealed that a new record holder has been able to claim the world record "for the tallest stack of M&M's" and their stack came in at just five total M&M's. Yes, five. Will Cutbill is the current record holder now, breaking the previous record of tallest M&M stack which was four, held by Silvio Sabba of Italy and Brendan Kelbie of Australia.

"One day in lockdown I was mixing up my confectionary choice, usually I’m a chocolate bar type of guy but this time the bag of M&M's called me and boy am I glad they did!" Cutbill told Guiness. "At first it wasn’t very many until one day I thought right let’s crack this, so I sat down very determined to complete it. As you can tell from my video [I] was absolutely ecstatic when I achieved it!...I’ve had a lifelong ambition to break a Guinness World Records title, I’ve always wanted one. I’ve bought the books every year and have always dreamed of one day reading my name in it."

He continued: "It’s actual madness that I can now say I’m a Guinness World Records title holder! That’s something I’ve dreamed about my whole life! I’m whacking it straight onto the Insta bio."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Cutbill (@will_cutbill)

"It's a lot harder than you think. When I first saw this record I said, 'Let’s give this a go. That looks easy,'" Cutbill told TODAY. "But imagine stacking soccer balls on top of each other. It’s probably quite similar to that. If one is out of place, it ruins the entire stack."

The "tallest stack of" sect of Guiness World Records is one full of mystery and surprises with the world record for Tallest Stack of Waffles clocking in at 36 inches and the Tallest Stack of Doughtnuts measuring 59.84 inches.

Food isn't the only thing people are stacking though as the record for tallest stack of bowling balls is ten and tallest stack of chairs was 16 ft 6.62 in with 50 chairs used.

(Cover Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)