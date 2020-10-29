Key Lime Pie M&M's Coming in 2021

✖

Halloween is just a few days away and while everyone is getting geared up with their favorite sweet treats -- even if they have to buy those treats themselves because COVID-19 has prompted some major shifts in how the spooky holiday is celebrated this year -- M&M's is already giving us something to look forward to in 2021. Key Lime Pie flavor M&M's are coming next year, offering candy fans a sweet new white chocolate flavor to the iconic candy's lineup.

The Key Lime Pie flavor popped up on snack-tracking Instagram account @candyhunting which spotted the candy listed on Meijer's website. It's noted that the flavor is expected to launch for the Easter 2021 season and the packaging design seems to support that. The packaging features Ms. Green in a light, green-toned straw hat decorated with limes while holding a slice of key lime pie. The post also notes another interesting tidbit about the candy, that it actually was first suggested by Delish in 2017 as part of a "real or fake" M&M's flavor slideshow.

While the Key Lime Pie flavored M&M's sound kind of interesting -- again, no official details but it seems that they may have a more tart flavor that's more in keeping with Key Lime Pie generally -- they aren't the only white chocolate flavor variety fans can look forward to. M&M's Sugar Cookie flavored candy is heading to shelves for the 2020 holiday season and will feature a white chocolate, sugar cookie-flavored shell with a crispy center. The M&M's Sugar Cookie flavor is set to hit store shelves in November.

"With Christmas nostalgia in every bite, the seasonal must-have serves as a gooey, no-bake treat, and festive candy dish décor with red, green, and white lentils," press materials regarding the flavor said (via Best Products).

At this time there is no information regarding suggested retail price or official release date for the Key Lime Pie M&M's, though Delish suggests that given the Easter timing fans may begin seeing them in March 2021.

What do you think? Will you be giving Key Lime Pie M&M's a try? How about M&M's Sugar Cookie flavor? What's your favorite M&M's variation? Let us know in the comments.