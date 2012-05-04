Britney Spears Wedding Photo Has Fans Comparing Lineup To The Avengers
Britney Spears' wedding photos have fans comparing her guest lineup to the Avengers. On social media, people are getting the amazing pictures of her nuptials. One photo in particular sees Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace all standing together with the icon. It seems like that would be equivalent to the Battle of New York. Needless to say, it's become commonplace for people to see images of that many stars in one place and immediately type "This is my Avengers" as a joke. But, this instance actually lives up to the billing. Check out some of the action right here.
On Instagram, Charlotte Tilbury explained Britney's wedding look, "Darlings, we are sending a huge CONGRATULATIONS and masses of LOVE to the beautiful, talented, endlessly kind and radiantly glowing @BritneySpears and her wonderful husband @SamAsghari on their wedding day!!"
Britney, Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Donatella sing the chorus of Vogue in what I’m convinced is a wild fever dream pic.twitter.com/sAPwdSAk7u— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 10, 2022
She added, "Britney was a VISION in a timeless, dreamy makeup look, with beautifully radiant skin created using my Beautiful Skin Foundation, a soft smokey eye, peachy, glowing cheeks with my PEACHGASM Beauty Light Wand and of course, the perfect nude-pink bridal lip with my iconic PILLOW TALK!! Makeup magic by the gorgeous @sofiatilbury to complement Britney's exquisite @Versace wedding gown, designed by my dear friend @Donatella_Versace. We wish you both the happiest life together, full of endless LOVE, LIGHT and LAUGHTER!!"
Do you love these photos? Let us know down in the comments!
The power of this image
my avengers pic.twitter.com/aZpR7prbLN— enzo (@vibeney) June 10, 2022
They'll believe you
telling my kids this is the avengers pic.twitter.com/Id2csFKJh9— Jeremy (@jeremyyrayy92) June 10, 2022
My Super Bowl
this is my avengers pic.twitter.com/lYFatPw3ME— Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) June 10, 2022
Straight up
They're my avengers pic.twitter.com/OaV7wR6oYo— pop culture (@notgwendalupe) June 10, 2022
Nothing but respect
My Avengers. pic.twitter.com/kQyGCs1dP7— Félix (@Felixes_) June 10, 2022
In live-action
Omg The Avengers https://t.co/MH12ugjK9R— Bárbara (@barbsdiaries) June 10, 2022
Big facts
This is my version of The Avengers #BritneysWedding pic.twitter.com/cAlptYf5Fp— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) June 10, 2022
Get ready
this is my avengers endgame https://t.co/IkMUDme1g2— silk bonnet (@itsajasmine) June 10, 2022