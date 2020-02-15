Buffalo Wild Wings Reminds Fans the Houston Astros Cheated to Win the World Series, Internet Fans Outraged

If you’ve been keeping up with the Houston Astros saga, you’ll know the whole team is in all sorts of trouble. If you’re not into SPORTS!, the MLB champs were found to have used cameras and other technologies to steal the pitching signals of their opponents during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The team went on the win the World Series in 2017. It’s been a sports scandal for the ages and naturally, brands have wanted to use the subject in their social media marketing efforts.
That leads us to Buffalo Wild Wings, who jumped into the scandal with both feet Friday night. Shortly after UEFA banned Manchester City for two seasons for improper spending habits with player salaries, the wing joint retweeted a news story of the scandal while poking fun at the Astros. They didn’t even have to mention Houston or the Astros before everyone recognized who they were talking about.
THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q— Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020
Now, revolted Astro fans have joined together to boycott the wing restaurant, sending a plethora of tweets the way of B-Dubs, with shredded gift cards and the like. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sitch.
Cover photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings
My Preciousss
Houston fans really think they’re going to do something to Buffalo Wild Wings like the only one is in Houston. Truly moronic. They didn’t even call them out directly.— Nadool (@Nadool) February 15, 2020
Clutching that 1 tainted ring like Gollum lmfao 🤣🤣 #BoycottBWW pic.twitter.com/ogKQ2ekknW
We’re Here for the Lizzo Reference
I think the best part of the #boycottbww controversy is that Buffalo Wild Wings didn’t even directly mention the @astros , but fans knew who they meant when they referenced a cheating franchise, and immediately went ballistic.— Chuck Stahlheber (@Viking_Chuck) February 15, 2020
Truth hurts, don’t it?
Pluckers FTW
Pluckers > Buffalo Wild Wings— Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 15, 2020
Bulletbob Ain’t Having It
Scratch Buffalo Wild Wings from my choices of evening hang outs— Bulletbob (@CatonRobert) February 15, 2020
LANGUAGE!
2020 we not fuckin with karbach or Buffalo Wild Wings 🖕🖕— air (@EricGuru) February 14, 2020
lol ok KHOU
Bite me, Buffalo Wild Wings. Love, Houstonhttps://t.co/BxgdxiZbGl pic.twitter.com/62GwVN4NH7— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 14, 2020
We Got a High Roller Here
So, I have about 50 people going to Buffalo Wild Wings twice a week here in Houston. Should I cancel that now and switch to Wingstop?— Aaron – Houston Moogle (@MoogleSpace) February 14, 2020