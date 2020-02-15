Buffalo Wild Wings Reminds Fans the Houston Astros Cheated to Win the World Series, Internet Fans Outraged

If you’ve been keeping up with the Houston Astros saga, you’ll know the whole team is in all sorts of trouble. If you’re not into SPORTS!, the MLB champs were found to have used cameras and other technologies to steal the pitching signals of their opponents during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. The team went on the win the World Series in 2017. It’s been a sports scandal for the ages and naturally, brands have wanted to use the subject in their social media marketing efforts.

That leads us to Buffalo Wild Wings, who jumped into the scandal with both feet Friday night. Shortly after UEFA banned Manchester City for two seasons for improper spending habits with player salaries, the wing joint retweeted a news story of the scandal while poking fun at the Astros. They didn’t even have to mention Houston or the Astros before everyone recognized who they were talking about.

THAT’S how you punish a team that cheats. https://t.co/A0HJYUjc0q — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 14, 2020

Now, revolted Astro fans have joined together to boycott the wing restaurant, sending a plethora of tweets the way of B-Dubs, with shredded gift cards and the like. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the sitch.

Cover photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings

My Preciousss

Houston fans really think they’re going to do something to Buffalo Wild Wings like the only one is in Houston. Truly moronic. They didn’t even call them out directly.



Clutching that 1 tainted ring like Gollum lmfao 🤣🤣 #BoycottBWW pic.twitter.com/ogKQ2ekknW — Nadool (@Nadool) February 15, 2020

We’re Here for the Lizzo Reference

I think the best part of the #boycottbww controversy is that Buffalo Wild Wings didn’t even directly mention the @astros , but fans knew who they meant when they referenced a cheating franchise, and immediately went ballistic.



Truth hurts, don’t it? — Chuck Stahlheber (@Viking_Chuck) February 15, 2020

Pluckers FTW

Pluckers > Buffalo Wild Wings — Nick Russo (@Kingnickrusso) February 15, 2020

Bulletbob Ain’t Having It

Scratch Buffalo Wild Wings from my choices of evening hang outs — Bulletbob (@CatonRobert) February 15, 2020

LANGUAGE!

2020 we not fuckin with karbach or Buffalo Wild Wings 🖕🖕 — air (@EricGuru) February 14, 2020

lol ok KHOU

Bite me, Buffalo Wild Wings. Love, Houstonhttps://t.co/BxgdxiZbGl pic.twitter.com/62GwVN4NH7 — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) February 14, 2020

We Got a High Roller Here